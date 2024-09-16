Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Carrefour Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.39. 636,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
About Carrefour
