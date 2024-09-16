Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,300 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the August 15th total of 107,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 725,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Carrefour Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Carrefour stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $3.39. 636,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,410. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Carrefour has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About Carrefour

Carrefour SA engages in the operation of stores that offer food and non-food products in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, club stores, and cash and carry stores; e-commerce sites; and service stations.

