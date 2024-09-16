Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $12.56 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,106 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $119.81 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

