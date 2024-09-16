Rathbones Group PLC Grows Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $3,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Sony Group by 2,206.6% during the fourth quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,280,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,169 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,558,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,033,000 after purchasing an additional 774,502 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,358,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,106,000 after buying an additional 341,566 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,344,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,338,000 after buying an additional 277,537 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the second quarter worth about $18,567,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38.

Sony Group shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sony Group

About Sony Group

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.