Rathbones Group PLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 40.5% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,054,000. Element Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,954,000 after purchasing an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the sale, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $4,236,400.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,050,446.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,735 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $4,086,063.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 411,166 shares in the company, valued at $156,502,114.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,719 shares of company stock worth $47,133,109 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $259.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.92, a PEG ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.59 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

