Rathbones Group PLC Sells 45,841 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 1,875.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 275,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,520,000 after buying an additional 261,303 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Ball by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter worth $246,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in Ball during the second quarter worth $1,347,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BALL opened at $66.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

