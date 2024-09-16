Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $7.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,620,000 after buying an additional 133,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,257,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,168,000 after buying an additional 114,231 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $277.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.23 and a 200-day moving average of $263.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

