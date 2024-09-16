Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 54.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 73.2% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 153,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 64,894 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,249,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 92.6% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Enphase Energy from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 3.9 %

ENPH opened at $109.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a PE ratio of 57.24, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.83. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.