Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF) is City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,645,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,698 shares during the quarter. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund makes up 8.9% of City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. owned about 38.71% of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund worth $103,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,653,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,854,000 after purchasing an additional 305,397 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 49.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 748,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 249,052 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 2,092.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 33,276 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 331,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 45,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 269,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

AEF opened at $5.30 on Monday. Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

