Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.08. Approximately 93,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,630,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLNE. StockNews.com raised Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.38.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $694.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.67.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLNE. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

Featured Articles

