Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock worth $1,218,138. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $68.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.