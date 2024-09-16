Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,310 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in KLA by 36.7% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of KLA by 10.3% in the second quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total value of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,749,473.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 44 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.40, for a total value of $36,053.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,644,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,917 shares of company stock worth $14,568,247 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $751.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $785.10 and its 200-day moving average is $753.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Argus raised their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $950.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $990.00 to $960.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.80.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

