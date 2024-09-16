iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s Largest Position

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 35.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $93,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,077,000. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $568.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.40. The company has a market cap of $487.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

