PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Short Interest Down 27.3% in August

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PRT traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,015. The stock has a market cap of $48.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.99. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02.
PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.38% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.67 million for the quarter.
PermRock Royalty Trust Cuts Dividend
About PermRock Royalty Trust
PermRock Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns interests in the oil and natural gas producing properties. The company's underlying properties include 22,394 net acres in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PermRock Royalty Trust
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Palo Alto Analysts Drive it to New Highs: 50% Upside Is Possible
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.