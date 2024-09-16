Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Abound Wealth Management

Abound Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Abound Wealth Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $249.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.08. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $151.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

