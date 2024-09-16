Financial Life Advisors Sells 1,014 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Life Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $76.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.50 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $119.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

