Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Perissos Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $44.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.