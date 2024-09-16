Serabi Gold (LON:SRB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $84.89

Serabi Gold plc (LON:SRB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 84.89 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 83 ($1.09), with a volume of 814636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.40 ($1.04).

Serabi Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 69.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 65.69. The company has a market capitalization of £62.86 million, a P/E ratio of 757.27 and a beta of 1.06.

About Serabi Gold

Serabi Gold plc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of gold and other metals mining projects in Brazil. The company explores for and produces gold and copper deposits. It primarily holds 100% interests in the Palito mining complex covering an area of approximately 56,631 hectares; and the Coringa Gold Project located in the Tapajos region of northern Brazil.

