Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 1,764,844 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,861,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764,844 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.73% of Aptiv worth $905,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Aptiv by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 9,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $128.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Aptiv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $68.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.33. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $104.72.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

