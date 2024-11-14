Lifeworks Advisors LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,194. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41. The company has a market cap of $226.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.72.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

