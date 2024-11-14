Omnia Family Wealth LLC Has $76.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 32.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $76,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VTI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $295.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,561,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,541. The stock has a market cap of $443.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.47. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $221.60 and a 12 month high of $298.12.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

