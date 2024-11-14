Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,178.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 9,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.86, for a total value of $4,975,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,178.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.12, for a total value of $5,581,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,757,296.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,150 shares of company stock valued at $20,651,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $632.00 to $622.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.33.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE TMO traded down $4.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $537.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,575. The stock has a market cap of $205.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $463.99 and a 52 week high of $627.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $589.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.69 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.78%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

