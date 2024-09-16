Quilter Plc Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $388,027,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,528,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after purchasing an additional 755,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 823,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 601,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 621.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 235,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,581,000 after buying an additional 203,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VMC opened at $237.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.15. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $190.51 and a one year high of $278.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $274.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

