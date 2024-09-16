Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVRFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 1.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,645,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in NVR by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,887,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in NVR by 5.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,369.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9,423.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8,649.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,011.78. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVRGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709 over the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

