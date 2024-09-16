Short Interest in Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) Grows By 45.0%

Castellum, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the August 15th total of 338,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CTM opened at $0.18 on Monday. Castellum has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -3.33.

Castellum (NYSEAMERICAN:CTM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Castellum had a negative return on equity of 80.72% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. The company had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Castellum stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castellum, Inc. by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Castellum worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Castellum, Inc provides services in the areas of cybersecurity, information technology, electronic and information warfare, and information operations. Its services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model based systems engineering services.

