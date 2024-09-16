Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Diageo plc (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,500 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the August 15th total of 245,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 27.3 days.
Diageo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DGEAF opened at $32.22 on Monday. Diageo has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $40.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.72.
Diageo Company Profile
