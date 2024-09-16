Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Zillow Group Call Options (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,238 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 29% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,451 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zillow Group

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 2,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $159,061.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,740,787.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $39,953.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,310.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 198,548 shares of company stock worth $10,221,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 364.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Z stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,546,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,053. Zillow Group has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $63.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.88 and a beta of 1.94.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Zillow Group will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.