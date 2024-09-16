Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.4% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $15,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $126.02 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

