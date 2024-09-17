AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.58

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.58, with a volume of 67377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.58%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,692.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,735,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,658 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,048,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,380,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,404,000 after purchasing an additional 79,316 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 7,124,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,967,000 after buying an additional 253,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $69,215,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

