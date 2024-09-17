Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 530,941 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.34% of eBay worth $361,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in eBay by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after buying an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,019,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

eBay stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

