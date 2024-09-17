Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,144,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 16,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $386,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,048,048 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $878,131,000 after buying an additional 366,432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 656,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,018,000 after purchasing an additional 36,069 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,523,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 268,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $36.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.13. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.31.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on SU shares. Raymond James raised Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.86.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

