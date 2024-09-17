Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in August

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,055,400 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 15th total of 1,192,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLNXF remained flat at $39.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Cellnex Telecom has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.82.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

