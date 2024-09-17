Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 18,094 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 76,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 739,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $178.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $182.24.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

