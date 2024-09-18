Analysts Set Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Price Target at $112.60

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.60.
SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Signet Jewelers in a report on Friday, June 14th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Signet Jewelers
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after acquiring an additional 193,977 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,386,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,809,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,069,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,347,000 after purchasing an additional 126,726 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after purchasing an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after purchasing an additional 76,534 shares during the period.
Signet Jewelers Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.01. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $65.12 and a 12-month high of $112.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.10.
Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.
About Signet Jewelers
Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Signet Jewelers
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.