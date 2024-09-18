Thunder Energies (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.06

Thunder Energies Co. (OTCMKTS:TNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.03. Thunder Energies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 120,004 shares traded.

Thunder Energies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the production, distribution, and sale of a range of CBD and hemp-based consumer products in the United States. Previously, the company was engaged in the retail of CBD and hemp products. It focuses its investments in commercial and residential real estate projects, entertainment venues, and precious metal/mineral mining ventures.

