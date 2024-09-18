Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $100,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,820,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of INSW stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.68 and a 12 month high of $65.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of -0.07.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 50.70%. The company had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is presently 4.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $742,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

