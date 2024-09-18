Denali Advisors LLC Takes $273,000 Position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,800 shares in the last quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,078,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 159.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 656,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 403,630 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 901,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after buying an additional 257,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 634.8% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 171,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after acquiring an additional 147,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $592.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.56.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John Gyurci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $33,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,407 shares in the company, valued at $162,799.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,061.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $220,391. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

