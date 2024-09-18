TFI International (TSE:TFII) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $202.78

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$202.78 and traded as low as C$196.10. TFI International shares last traded at C$201.40, with a volume of 122,634 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$207.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$245.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$217.00 to C$221.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$200.71.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$202.78 and its 200-day moving average price is C$198.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42. The stock has a market cap of C$17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

In other TFI International news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total transaction of C$410,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer David Joseph Saperstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$205.00, for a total value of C$410,000.00. Also, Director Steven Brookshaw sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$187.89, for a total transaction of C$1,235,739.38. 5.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

