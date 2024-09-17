OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of OneMain from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

OMF traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,966. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $54.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.12. OneMain had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $694,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 15,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $694,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 422,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,560,546.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,614 shares of company stock worth $1,009,575 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in OneMain by 46.1% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

