Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 21,865 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 15,842 shares.The stock last traded at $248.20 and had previously closed at $242.15.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.88. The stock has a market cap of $535.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.81%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank Sioux Falls acquired a new stake in Hingham Institution for Savings in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,350 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.6% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

