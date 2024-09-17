FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $70.67

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $70.67 and last traded at $70.54, with a volume of 4011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.32.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 73,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

