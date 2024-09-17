Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.63

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 18723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on FSBC shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Five Star Bancorp from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FSBC

Five Star Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $639.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 22.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Star Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.42%.

Insider Transactions at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, SVP Michael Eugene Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $87,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,128.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,340 over the last three months. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Five Star Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Five Star Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.