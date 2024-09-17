Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,689,300 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 2,368,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,893.0 days.
Kikkoman Stock Performance
KIKOF remained flat at $10.93 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.
About Kikkoman
