Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF) Short Interest Up 13.5% in August

Kikkoman Co. (OTCMKTS:KIKOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,689,300 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the August 15th total of 2,368,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26,893.0 days.

Kikkoman Stock Performance

KIKOF remained flat at $10.93 on Tuesday. Kikkoman has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26.

Get Kikkoman alerts:

About Kikkoman

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Kikkoman Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells food products in Japan and internationally. It offers soy sauces, soy sauce soup bases, dipping and marinade sauces, and Del Monte seasonings; soy milk and Del Monte beverages; mirin and wines. The company also manufactures and sells canned fruits, corn products, and tomato ketchup; health foods; and purchases and sells oriental food products, as well as other products.

Receive News & Ratings for Kikkoman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kikkoman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.