TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.03

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 1500356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.58.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 357.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. nVerses Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

