New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
New World Development Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NDVLY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.
New World Development Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New World Development
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.