New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Short Interest Update

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NDVLY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. The company had a trading volume of 467 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,395. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.51.

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as whole life, term, dread disease, medical, disability, and accident insurance products.

