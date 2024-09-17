Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.20

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 65399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 24th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $150.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.63%.

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $73,451.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,902.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,347,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,160,000 after purchasing an additional 118,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,123 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the first quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth about $204,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.