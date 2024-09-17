Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $676,800,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth $1,062,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM opened at $315.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.63. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.61 and a 52-week high of $530.54. The company has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

