Noble Financial Weighs in on FreightCar America, Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Noble Financial boosted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for FreightCar America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 16th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.11. Noble Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on FreightCar America in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

FreightCar America Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $192.35 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in FreightCar America by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FreightCar America by 43.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

