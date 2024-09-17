Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 22,749 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.12% of Huntsman worth $4,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUN opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $27.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

