Argent Trust Co Sells 1,795 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Argent Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $7,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 406.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Service Co. International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Service Co. International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCI opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.20. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $52.89 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

