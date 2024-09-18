Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Decreased by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Teradyne comprises approximately 0.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB grew its stake in Teradyne by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 641,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,145,000 after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 50,156 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 188,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $129.71 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $163.21. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.98.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total value of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Northland Capmk cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

